Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones (R) and Georgia State Senator Sonya Halpern (D) will be starting an HBCU tour of Georgia's HBCUs this fall, per a report by Griffin Daily News. The duo will tour each HBCU that they will visit, meet with the university president, and speak with staff and student leaders.

“I want to thank Sen. Halpern for organizing these tours and meetings,” Jones said in a statement. “Learning about the innovative and unique initiatives underway at our HBCUs is critical as we prepare for the 2024 Legislative Session. I look forward to learning how we can partner together to ensure that legislation like the one creating the HBCU Innovation and Economic Prosperity Planning Districts Commission is prioritized during the next session.”

Halpern added, “I’m thrilled to collaborate with Lt. Gov. Jones on this exciting endeavor,” Halpern said. “Our historically black colleges and universities are treasure troves of talent, innovation, and promise. Our visit to these esteemed institutions not only recognizes their remarkable legacies but also underscores a commitment to acknowledging and elevating their distinctive programs and contributions. Together, we will investigate avenues for enhancing our support for HBCUs, fostering a more robust and prosperous future for Georgia.”

The trip is an interesting development for Jones, as he has had controversial remarks about DEI initiatives that have drawn the ire of higher education officials. Jones had a high-profile spat with former Georgia governor and current chancellor of the University System of Georgia Sonny Purdue over a $66 million spending cut that was introduced in the budget for FY2024. Jones sent a letter to Purdue asking to get information on how much money the USG system is utilized on funding DEI initiatives.

“Higher education is a place where people – young people particularly – come to realize that not everybody brings their same life perspective,” Perdue wrote in response to Jones. “We cannot learn from one another if we don't listen to one another. We want people to feel free to express their First Amendment rights on our campuses without being shouted down or called out.”

Details about the tour are forthcoming.