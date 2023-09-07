Vice President Kamala Harris will be kicking off her “Fight For Our Freedoms” college tour next week and she is set to visit three HBCUs, per a statement by the White House. Harris will visit Hampton University on September 14th, North Carolina A&T on September 15th, and Morehouse College on September 16th. This is set to be a homecoming of sorts for the Vice President as she is an alumnus of Howard University.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” Vice President Harris said in the statement. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.”

In addition to visiting HBCUs Harris will also visit Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs, and state schools. The goal of the tour is to highlight the work that the Biden-Harris administration is doing in service of young voters, outline the work ahead to solve key issues in the lead-up to next year's election, and listen to student organizers about their challenges and triumphs as well as how the administration can aid them in their efforts.

Vice President Harris continues her outreach to college students, as she's visited 11 college and university campuses this year. She visited 14 college campuses in 2022, including speaking at key university events such as South Carolina State University's 2022 Fall Convocation.