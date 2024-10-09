ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgia Tech travels to North Carolina coming off a win, while the Tar Heels have struggled recently, losing three straight. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia Tech-North Carolina prediction and pick.

Georgia Tech has been a solid team this season. They are a surprising 4-2 and have been a fun team overall. They are coming off a win against a previously undefeated Duke team and now play another North Carolina team. The offense is the key for the Yellow Jackets, led by Haynes King under center. Georgia Tech has been one of the best stories in college football this season because of how improved they have looked so far.

North Carolina has been inconsistent and is in the running for one of the biggest disappointments in college football this season. They are 3-3 and have been spiraling recently, starting when they allowed 70 points to James Madison. The Tar Heels' defense has been struggling, and there is only so much the offense can do. This matchup will be tough for them to rebound from their spiral.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia Tech-North Carolina Odds

Georgia Tech: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -205

North Carolina: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina

Time: 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT

TV: CW Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech has been a great story and is a fun team this season. They are averaging 31.5 points per game and 434.5 total yards per game. Haynes King has been a big key in this offense after playing well last year and being even more comfortable this season. He has 1,441 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and one interception with a 74% completion percentage. The running game has been a huge key behind their offensive success. That starts with Jamal Haynes, who has 366 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 77 carries. The offense might be in for a big game against a struggling defense in Chapel Hill.

Georgia Tech's defense has been one of the most surprising units in the ACC. They are playing great, allowing 19.3 points per game and 312.5 yards per game. The defense will be key in this game because North Carolina does have a solid offense in their own right. They are also a very balanced team and can run and pass with almost equal success, but they thrive more on the ground. The matchup is the ground game because Georgia Tech is the best-rushing defense in the ACC at 87.5 yards per game. They need this defense to show up and have a chance against the Tar Heels.

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

The North Carolina season has had its fair share of ups and downs, and they might be on the verge of a massive spiral. The offense has been great. They are averaging 32.7 points per game and 449 total yards per game. They also have the second-best rushing attack in the ACC, averaging 198.3 yards per game. Jacolby Criswell has been solid at quarterback and has 1,158 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 56.4% completion percentage. Omarion Hampton is the star of the team and the engine that makes this rushing attack go. He has 764 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 137 carries. Despite Georgia Tech's great rushing defense, they will lean heavily on him in this game.

The North Carolina defense has been a massive disappointment this season, and the unit is holding this team back. They are allowing 28.7 points per game and 382.3 total yards per game. They are on a three-game losing streak, starting with James Madison visiting Chapel Hill and scoring 70 points. Haynes King will be a massive problem for this defense because they allow 257.2 yards through the air. This defense needs to play better so that the Tar Heels have any chance in this game.

Final Georgia Tech-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Georgia Tech is the better team and will win and cover in this spot. North Carolina seems like it is on a spiral, and with this defense, it does not seem like it is going to stop a very balanced Georgia Tech team. The Tar Heels will keep it close initially, but expect the Yellow Jackets to pull away and cover.

Final Georgia Tech-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech -5.5 (-115)