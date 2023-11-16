Georgia and Tennessee are set for another SEC rivalry game. We continue our college football odds series with a Georgia-Tennessee prediction

Georgia and Tennessee are set for another SEC East rivalry game when they square off in Week 12 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. We continue our college football odds series with a Georgia-Tennessee prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulldogs extended their regular season win streak to 37 and overall win streak to 27 with a convincing 52-17 win against Ole Miss. Can Georgia keep the momentum going with its seventh straight win in the series?

Meanwhile, the Vols are coming off a disappointing 36-7 loss at Missouri. Josh Heupel's team will try to get back on track and play the spoiler role in this matchup.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia-Tennessee Odds

Georgia: -10.5 (-115)

Tennessee: -10.5 (-105)

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee Week 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

Tennessee was riding high a season ago. The Vols – just like Georgia – entered this game 8-0 and were as confident as ever that they could be the ones to snap the streak.

Then the Bulldogs came out and dominated the game at the line of scrimmage in a 27-13 victory. The game wasn't that close. They held Tennessee to just 289 total yards, and the Vols scored their only offensive touchdown with four minutes left with the outcome already decided.

Tennessee's offense is not what it was in 2022, and while Georgia's defense may be allowing a few more points this season, it's still an elite group. The Bulldogs are fifth nationally in yards per completion allowed (9.9), sixth in yards per pass attempt allowed (5.6), sixth in scoring defense (15.6 PPG), and ninth in yards per game allowed.

Guess how many yards Georgia is allowing per contest? 289.2. The exact amount that the Vols notched in this game last season.

Tennessee just had its worst scoring output of the season with seven points against Missouri, with Joe Milton and company held scoreless for the final 57 minutes of the game. So, it's a unit that's not exactly playing its best football right now.

Georgia's offense is a different story, as the return of Brock Bowers helped the Bulldogs put up 52 points against Ole Miss with 611 yards of total offense.

The Tennessee defense is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 66.0 percent of their throws (122nd), and sets up nicely for Carson Beck to produce another huge game.

It's also worth noting that Georgia has covered four straight times in this matchup, and during the six-game winning streak against the Vols, the Bulldogs have won every game by 14 or more points.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread

The Vols have not lost in their home stadium since – you guessed it – Georgia defeated them 41-17 two years ago.

That's 14 straight wins for Tennessee, so this team will take pride in trying to defend its own streak. Additionally, the Vols have covered in eight of their last nine home games.

So, that's something that is in Tennessee's favor.

It's also hard to ignore the likelihood that the Vols come out with something to prove after the head-scratching performance at Missouri. Tennessee had walloped Missouri in consecutive seasons, and the best way to make everyone forget about that output is to bring your best against the two-time defending national champions.

Statistically, this is still an offense that ranks 37th nationally in scoring (32.0 PPG), and it's one that has notched 8.9 first-quarter points per game (15th). Georgia has allowed its opponent to score first in three straight games, so a quick touchdown could go a long way toward making this thing interesting.

The Vols must also find opportunities to put pressure on Beck. Georgia is 10th in sacks allowed per game (0.9), but the Vols are 10th in sacks per game (3.3).

If they can get in the backfield early and often, it'll be huge for their chances to cover the spread.

Final Georgia-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Tennessee has revenge on its mind, and you can't discount the possibility that it jumps out to an early lead behind the enthusiasm from the crowd.

However, Georgia is simply the better football team.

It's true, the Vols have been better at home than on the road this season. However, their toughest opponent to this point is a 6-4 Texas A&M team.

The Bulldogs could pull off a repeat performance from the 2022 meeting and control the game up front to slow down Tennessee's offense, and Beck could find plenty of opportunities to get the ball to his playmakers and let them do their thing.

Georgia does it again to score another win.

Final Georgia-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Georgia -10.5 (-115)