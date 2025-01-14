ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the SEC face off as Georgia visits Tennessee. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Georgia comes into the game at 14-2 on the year. They opened the year 5-0 before they fell to Marquette 80-69. They would win seven more in a row, including a win over St. John's. Still, they would fall to Ole Miss, taking their first SEC loss of the year, falling 63-51. Still, they have rebounded well. Georgia beat Kentucky 82-69. Last time out, they faced Oklahoma. It was a one-point game with under nine minutes left in the game. Georgia would take off from there, winning the game 72-62.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is 15-1 on the year. They would open the year 14-0, including wins over Louisville, Baylor, Illinois, and Arkansas. Still, their win streak would be broken in embarrassing fashion. Tennessee lost to Florida 73-43 for their first loss of the year. They did rebound last time out. It was a tight game with Texas, with multiple lead changes throughout the game. Still, Tennessee would come out on top, 74-70.

Here are the Georgia-Tennessee College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia-Tennessee Odds

Georgia: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +500

Tennessee: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -720

Over: 132.5 (-115)

Under: 132.5 (-105)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia is ranked 34th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 73rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 16th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Georgia has been great on defense this year. They are 22nd in the nation in opponent points per game. Further, they are 11th in opponent effective field goal percentage, while guarding wonderfully from behind the arc. Opponents are shooting just 28 percent from three, which is seventh in the nation this year.

Georgia has been led in scoring by Asa Newell. Newell is scoring 15.4 points per game, while also leading the team with 6.8 rebounds per game. Further, he has 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. He is joined in the front court by RJ Godfrey. Godfrey is scoring just 6.6 points per game but adds 4.6 rebounds per game this year.

The backcourt is led by Dakota Leffew. Leffew is second on the team in scoring with 12.4 points per game, while he adds 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Meanwhile, Silad Demary Jr. leads the team in assists and steals. He has three assists per game while adding 1.7 steals. Demary also has 11.9 points per game and 4.4 rebounds this year.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is ranked sixth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 25th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting third in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Tennessee has also been great on defense this year. They are second in the opponent's effective field goal percentage. They have also been great against the three ball, sitting first in the nation in opponent three-point percentage.

Chaz Lanier leads the way for Tennessee this year. He comes in with 19 points per game while adding 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Zakai Zeigler. Zeigler is the leading assist man on the team, coming in with 7.6 assists per game. He also has 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. Finally, Jordan Gainey has 11.2 points per game, while he adds 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Igor Milicic Jr. leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year with 8.6 rebounds per game. Milicic also adds 10.4 points and 2.1 assists per game. He is joined in the front court by Felix Okpara. Okpara comes in with just 7.1 points per game but has 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Final Georgia-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Both teams in this game are great on defense. This has led to some low-scoring games. In Georgia's last ten games, the under has hit seven times. Further, the under has hit by more than ten points in four of ten games. Meanwhile, Tennessee has seen the under hit in seven of their last ten games. The under has also hit by an average of 22 points per game in those seven games. Georgia is the more efficient shooting team, sitting 45th in the nation in shooting efficiency, while Tennessee is 91st. Still, both teams are focused on defense and tempo. Georgia is 222nd in the nation in tempo this year according to KenPom, while Tennessee is 322nd. Expect a low-scoring and close game in this one.

Final Georgia-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Under 132.5 (-105)