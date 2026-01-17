ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for NBA basketball as we see another installment of this recent cross-conference rivalry. The Phoenix Suns (24-17) will take on the New York Knicks (25-16) to finish their season series, Phoenix leading 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Suns-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are currently seventh in the Western Conference following their most recent 108-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons. They won three-straight games before losing their last two games heading into this one, hoping to adjust as the underdogs on the road.

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference following a 126-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors. They're a lackluster 3-7 over their last 10 games, looking for revenge against Phoenix as they try to continue their momentum at home this season.

Suns vs. Knicks Odds

Phoenix Suns: +3.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

Suns vs. Knicks Key Injuries

Phoenix: Devin Booker (ankle – Questionable) / Jamaree Bouyea (concussion – OUT) / Jalen Green (hamstring – OUT)

New York: Jalen Brunson (ankle – Questionable)

Suns vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks are 17-4 at home. The Phoenix Suns are 10-12 on the road.

The Knicks are 25-11 as betting favorites. The Suns are 9-15 as underdogs.

The Knicks are 21-21 ATS overall, 15-6 ATS at home. The Suns are 29-12 ATS overall, 14-8ATS on the road.

The Knicks are 2-1 outright, 2-1 ATS in their last three games against the Suns.

The Knicks are 3-13 ATS in their last 16 games.

The Suns are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of New York's last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the Suns' last seven games.

Keys to Suns vs. Knicks Matchup

The Suns and Knicks will meet for the second time this season following a 112-107 win from the Phoenix Suns during the first meeting. Devin Booker led all scorers with 31 points, but he's “questionable” with an ankle injury heading into this game. New York's leading scorer Jalen Brunson is also notably dealing with an injury as his status is up in the air. The Knicks have lost their last two games without Brunson in the lineup while the Suns ride a two-game losing skid as well.

Karl-Anthony Towns comes into this game following a massive 20-rebound performance in their last appearance, but they were still out-paced by the Warriors offense without Brunson in the lineup. Mikal Bridges served as an effective scorer, but it'll clearly take elevated efforts from OG Anunoby, Towns, and Bridges in unison to make up for the loss of Brunson. The also saw numerous scoring droughts during their loss to Phoenix just four games ago, so they'll need to find a reliable scoring option down the stretch if they want to turn their luck around.

The Suns, on the other hand, have seen huge performances from Dillon Brooks as the No. 2 option behind Devin Booker. They've been without Jalen Green for quite some time and are adjusting effectively, so expect their offense success to continue if they remain aggressive shooting the ball. They're also extremely stingy on the defensive end, averaging the most steals per game (10.5), a direct correlation to the defensive intensity Brooks has instilled in his teammates.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging just 15.0 PPG against the Suns this season, much in part to the elevated defense of Phoenix. Mitchell Robinson will be a massive help rebounding the ball inside and establishing themselves as the dominant team on the glass. The Suns aren't nearly as effective in average rebounding so expect the Knicks to have a noticeable advantage on that front.

Suns vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The New York Knicks have had to find answers without Jalen Brunson in the past and their supporting cast of players is more than enough to make up for his absence. The same can't be said about the Phoenix Suns when missing Devin Booker, severely disadvantaged in the scoring without him in the lineup.

While they may have lost their last game to Golden State, the Knicks should bounce back in this spot at home, whether or not Jalen Brunson makes the start or not. Expect much better games out of Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby as they've been more efficient at Madison Square Garden. We'll take the Knicks to cover despite recent trends.

Final Suns-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -3.5 (-110)