ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with our betting prediction and pick series as we take a look at today's slate of action for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. this next matchup takes place in the Eastern Conference between the Milwaukee Bucks (17-24) and Atlanta Hawks (20-24), meeting for the first time this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Bucks-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 11th-place in the Eastern Conference, most recently falling 119-101 to the San Antonio Spurs. They're an even 5-5 over their last 10 games, but they're 1-4 in their last five heading into this one as they look to turn their recent fortunes around.

The Atlanta Hawks are 10th in the East following their last 132-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. They're also on the downturn with five losses over their last games, but this spot at home as betting favorites could be the chance they need to get back on track with a win.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Bucks vs. Hawks MLK Day Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +2.5 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-112)

Under: 231.5 (-108)

Bucks vs. Hawks Key Injuries

Milwaukee: Taurean Prince (neck – OUT)

Hawks: Dyson Daniels (ankle – Questoionable) / N'Faly Dante (knee – OUT) / Kristaps Porzingis (achilles – OUT) / Zaccharie Risacher (knee – OUT)

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Atlanta Hawks are 7-12 at home. The Milwaukee Bucks are 8-14 on the road.

The Hawks are 10-10 as betting favorites. The Bucks are 7-15 as underdogs.

The Hawks are 21-23 ATS overall, 7-12 ATS at home. The Bucks are 18-23 ATS overall, 10-12 ATS on the road.

Both teams are 5-5 outright, 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games against one another.

The Bucks are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The Hawks are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as the betting favorite.

The total has gone UNDER 11 of Milwaukee's last 16 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Atlanta's last seven games.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Bucks vs. Hawks Matchup

The Bucks and Hawks will meet for the first time this season with both squads relatively healthy heading into this one. While the Bucks have been doing everything they can to keep their heads above water, they've struggled through this middle part of the season as their bench and role players haven't performed as expected. Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 20 or more points in his last 10 consecutive games, five of which were games of 30+. However, he's clearly unable to carry his team alone and will need other players to step up and support the efforts.

The Hawks, on the other hand, have been making due with what they have following the shocking Trae Young trade. Jalen Johnson has been integral in the transition with stepping up as the leading ball handler, but his 10 total turnovers during the last two games seriously hurt their chances to keep the game close down the stretch. Expect Johnson to continuing evolving and improving in the starting role as he'll likely be their lead guard of the future.

It'll be interesting to see how this Hawks' team handles Giannis Antetokounmpo in the post as Onyeka Okongwu will likely be tasked with the defensive assignment on the other side. Okongwu has truly grown as a scorer and rebounder since stepping into this starting role with Kristaps Porzingis out. Look for him to be aggressive in challenging shots, but he's been over three fouls in each of his last four games, so he'll need to remain disciplined in keeping the Bucks' off the free-throw line.

The Bucks certainly have the size advantage in this game and they're likely to be the better rebounding bunch. However, the Hawks play effective defense as a unit and have versatile defenders capable of making the switch, so expect a number of players thrown at Giannis Antetokounmpo to keep him guessing and reassessing his drives to the paint.

Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

This has been a matchup where Giannis Antetokounmpo has flourished in the past, averaging 23.9 PPG, 9.7 RPG, and 4.8 APG in 36 games against Atlanta throughout his career. Expect him to be ultra-aggressive in driving the lane along with rebounding the ball and kickstarting the fast break on the other end.

The Hawks should be able to offer solid defensive resistence if they're able to flood the passing lanes and create turnovers. The Bucks' offense has become rather one-dimensional over the last few months, so they Hawks can find success on that end if they're able to make the effective switch and challenge deep shots.

Still, I think Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the x-factor during this game and if he's able to post a double-double, the Bucks should be in prime position to cover this spread on the road.

Final Bucks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +2.5 (-110); OVER 231.5 (-112)