With the Cincinnati Bengals looking to improve after a 6-11 season this past year, the team could be on the verge of making coaching staff changes, especially when it comes to offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. While Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said there wouldn't be staff changes, Pitcher's deal could have interest from other teams, with the recent opening being another offensive coordinator job.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Pitcher will interview for the open offensive coordinator job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as Taylor gave permission to the coach to speak to teams that need play-calling coaches.

“The Bucs will interview Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher for their vacant OC job this week, sources say, an opportunity made possible by coach Zac Taylor giving Pitcher permission to speak to teams with play-calling OC opportunities. A significant development,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With Taylor calling plays for Cincinnati, it is interesting to see Taylor allow Pitcher to interview for another OC job, though he is also “very much in the mix” for the Cleveland Browns' open head coaching gig, according to James Rapien of Sports Illustrated.

“Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher is still ‘very much in the mix' for the Browns head coaching job, league sources have confirmed…The Browns are expected to bring in multiple candidates for second interviews, including Pitcher, sources say,” Rapien wrote.

Bengals' Dan Pitcher in mix for Browns' head coaching role

As the Bengals missed the playoffs once again, Taylor is looking to bounce back hugely, though the team could be missing a voice like Pitcher on the offensive staff. Besides the Tampa Bay gig, Pitcher could be in line for Cleveland's next head coach, which would be a move that has the team go after a candidate that could be considered a candidate in the future, as reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Pitcher is retained or leaves for a different role as Cincinnati looks to improve, led by Taylor and Joe Burrow.