We're back once more for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA's MLK Day slate, turning attention towards this next cross-conference tilt. The Dallas Mavericks (17-26) will visit the New York Knicks (25-17) with the Knicks leading their season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Mavericks-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks occupy the 12-spot in the Western Conference, most recently beating the Utah Jazz 138-120. They're 5-3 over their last eight games and have been adjusting without Anthony Davis in the lineup, so expect another valiant effort out of them as the betting underdogs.

The New York Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference following a tough 106-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns. They've lost their last three heading into this one and are just 2-8 over their last 10. Potentially missing Jalen Brunson again, they'll need to find answers fast before their standing begins to slip.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Mavs vs. Knicks MLK Day Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +10.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-105)

Under: 230.5 (-115)

Mavs vs. Knicks Key Injuries

Dallas: Cooper Flagg (ankle – Questionable) / Daniel Gafford (ankle – OUT) / Kyrie Irving (knee – OUT) / Dereck Lively II (foot – OUT) / D'Angelo Russell (illness – OUT) / PJ Washington (personal – OUT)

New York: Jalen Brunson (ankle – Questionable) / Josh Hart (ankle – Questionable)

Mavs vs. Knicks Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The New York Knicks are 16-5 at home. The Dallas Mavericks are 4-14 on the road.

The Knicks are 25-12 as betting favorites. The Mavericks are 9-17 as underdogs.

The Knicks are 20-22 ATS overall, 14-7 ATS at home. The Mavericks are 19-24 ATS overall, 5-13 ATS on the road.

The Mavericks are 5-10 ATS over their last 15 games.

The Knicks are 3-14 ATS in their last 17 games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Dallas' last nine games.

The Knicks are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games at home.

Keys to Mavs vs. Knicks Matchup

The Dallas Mavericks have been adjusting to life without Anthony Davis rather well, winning three of their last four games as they continue to work towards a winning record. They're dealt more bad injury news, however, as both Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington will miss this game due to injury. With Cooper Flagg “questionable” as well, the Mavericks will be hard-pressed to find reliable options off the bench to match up against the size of this New York team.

The Knicks have been on their own downward slide over the last 10 games, seriously missing Jalen Brunson and his scoring over the last 10 games. He's also listed as “questionable” as he tries to return from an aggravated ankle, instantly putting the Knicks up as huge favorites if he's able to play. Regardless, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have to step up and create their own shots in times where Brunson isn't able to run the offense. The pair has been solid in the scoring aspect, but their ball movement has been lacking without their point guard serving as another outlet and playmaker.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been a monster on the boards over the last five games, posting double-digit totals in four of his last five starts, including a 20-rebound game against the Warriors. Still, the Knicks haven't been able to win the majority of those games, clearly in need of Towns to contribute more as a scorer with Brunson out. He should be in line for another massive rebounding performance against a short-handed Mavs team.

The Mavericks won't have much of a chance to gain the upset in this game if Cooper Flagg isn't able to make the start. He's shown an ability to slow their offense down and make smart decisions with the ball, so he's certainly a massive part of their game flow with Anthony Davis off the floor.

Mavs vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The New York Knicks are in serious need of a win and with Jalen Brunson potentially missing this game, it'll be up to Towns, Bridges, and Anunoby to step their efforts up. Luckily, the Knicks have been a much better team on their home floor this season and should see a significant boost from the home crowd having already beaten this Mavericks team once.

Still, the Mavs have looked solid over their last few games and despite their woes on the road, they've been able to beat better teams than them on numerous occasions this season. Dependent on whether Cooper Flagg plays or not, we'll roll with the Dallas Mavericks to cover the spread on the road as the Knicks are likely to still win this game.

Final Mavs-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks +10.5 (-110); UNDER 230.5 (-115)