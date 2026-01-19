The Denver Broncos will host the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the New England Patriots. But postgame celebrations after their thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills were cut short upon the news of Bo Nix's season-ending ankle injury.

The injury occurred just a few plays before the game-winning field goal in overtime. So, next to no one was aware that their star quarterback was even hurt. If that wasn't hard enough to swallow, Nix's wife, Izzy, posted a heartbreaking photo on her Instagram account.

Bo Nix’s wife posted a photo of him sitting on the floor on Saturday night, taking in that his season is over. QBs coach Davis Webb, and fellow QBs Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger were also there. Still so crazy. pic.twitter.com/Ng5O8eWsTm — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 19, 2026

“I snuck this picture because I wanted to remember this moment forever. The joy, followed by the heartbreak, followed by watching each teammate and coach come to this little corner and sit by Bo's side,” Izzy captioned.

“God could have placed us anywhere, and I'm so grateful He chose Denver. He is the perfect Author of Bo's story and we cannot wait to see what He has in store for this team. We'll be on the front row, cheering the loudest!!!”

She then captioned the post, quoting Corinthians.

In Nix's absence, the Broncos will turn to Jarrett Stidham at quarterback.

Stidham, who was drafted, ironically, by the Patriots, will make his playoff debut. He has four career starts under his belt, going 1-3 with six touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Sean Payton and the Broncos will likely rely heavily on their defense against New England. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had an MVP-level season, but has shown his experience in the playoffs thus far.

Maye has been sacked 10 times, fumbled six times (three lost), and thrown two interceptions in his first two playoff starts. Meanwhile, the Broncos nearly set the NFL record for sacks in a season. That will be a matchup Denver will certainly look to exploit.