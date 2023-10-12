Georgia looks to continue its unbeaten streak in an SEC East showdown against Vanderbilt in Week 7 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. We continue our college football odds series with a Georgia-Vanderbilt prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulldogs have now won 23 straight games, with the most recent victory coming in a 51-13 win over Kentucky. It was Georgia's best game of the season, and it'll try to keep the momentum going in a quest for a third-straight national championship.

Meanwhile, the Commodores have lost five straight games after starting the season at 2-0.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia-Vanderbilt Odds

Georgia: -31.5 (-110)

Vanderbilt: +31.5 (-110)

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Week 7

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

The result of this game in 2022? Georgia won 55-0 as 37.5-point favorites. The result of this game in 2021? Georgia won 62-0 as 36.0-point favorites. Yes, the Bulldogs have outscored Vanderbilt 117-0 in the past two meetings between the teams. Since the spread is only 31.5, recent trends suggest Kirby Smart's team will cover that number with ease.

To add to it, Vanderbilt has not scored a touchdown against Georgia since 2018. The two teams didn't play in 2020, and the Commodores mustered just two field goals in a 30-6 loss in 2019. So, the two-time defending national champions have outscored Vanderbilt by a whopping 147-6 score in the previous three games.

With the Bulldogs coming off their most complete performance of the season (and Vanderbilt having allowed 36 or more points in five straight games), how could anyone be confident in backing the Commodores in this spot? Statistically, Georgia is better is nearly every important statistical category on both offense and defense.

Also worth noting: Vanderbilt is 0-7 against the spread this season. This number simply isn't high enough given how both teams are performing at this point in the season. Georgia's defense is good enough to hold the Commodores scoreless yet again, and the offense should have no issues putting up points against a struggling Vanderbilt defense.

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread

It's time to get creative because, again, there aren't really any stats to support the idea that the Commodores can make this a game. They just haven't fared well against Georgia in the recent series history, and Carson Beck and company enter the matchup as confident as they've been all season. How could Vanderbilt do it? Clark Lea's squad will need some help from the No. 1 team in the country.

The Bulldogs are indeed riding high after a top-20 win against Kentucky, and that was a game where everything went right for Georgia. They played outstanding football and met the challenge of handing the Wildcats their first loss. It was a big game with SEC title ramifications, and everyone knew it. This game? Not so much. In the preseason, Smart talked about avoiding complacency after back-to-back national championships. Could some of that sneak in after such a dominant performance against a much better team? It's possible.

Georgia's schedule could also be the reason why the Commodores keep this under five touchdowns. The Bulldogs have a bye next week before the annual rivalry showdown with Florida in Jacksonville. Sure, Georgia hasn't had the toughest slate of opponents to this point, but we've seen elite teams do just enough against inferior competition the week before a bye. Maybe that gives Vanderbilt a chance to hit a few big plays and finally score a touchdown (or two).

And then there's this: From a pure odds perspective, the Commodores have to cover the spread at some point, right? Vanderbilt (0-7-0) and Illinois (0-6-0) are the only two FBS teams that have failed to cover in a single game this season. And it's not like Georgia has been great in that area. The Bulldogs are just 2-4 ATS overall and 1-3 ATS as favorites of 26 or more points.

Final Georgia-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

College football can be an unpredictable sport. However, this series has been completely predictable for the past several years. Georgia looked like Georgia again in the Kentucky win, and Smart will undoubtedly want his team to build on that in this game. As for Vanderbilt, it has to play the best team it's played all season after three straight SEC games against quality competition: Florida (L 38-14), Missouri (L 38-21), and Kentucky (L 45-28). While the Commodores found a way to put up points in those games, it's a much tougher task to do it against this Georgia defense. The Bulldogs should dominate.

Final Georgia-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Georgia -31.5 (-110)