The Georgia Bulldogs completed their mission Monday night by blowing the TCU Tigers out of the water in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The final score looked like a typo, as Georgia football showed no mercy at all to the Horned Frogs from beginning to end for a 65-7 victory. That take-no-prisoners mentality was so ingrained in the Bulldogs by Kirby Smart that he believes that the 2022 Georgia squad would take down the 2021 version, per Heather Dinich of ESPN.

“If the team last year played this year’s team, last year’s team probably had more talent on it,” Smart said, “but this year’s team was different. They just had this eye of the tiger; they weren’t going to lose.”

It was incredible to see Georgia football maintain its predatorial football tendencies against the Horned Frogs despite the game quickly turning into a one-sided affair. Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs did not once take their foot off the gas against TCU. Even when Bennett was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs went hard, as though they weren’t aware that they already had a lead big enough to win them multiple games.

Bennett ended up with 304 passing yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 25 completions. He consistently connected with his top weapons downfield, with Brock Bowers racking up 152 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches, while Ladd McConkey torched TCU’s secondary for 88 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just five receptions.

Georgia football will look different in the next season, with Bennett no longer in Athens. But so long as Smart is the one guiding the Bulldogs, this is a program that will be contending for the top prize in college football for years to come.