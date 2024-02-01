Explore the buzz surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's opulent gift of a 100,000 euro watch to Georgina Rodriguez for her 30th birthday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's grand gesture of gifting reportedly over 100,000 euros watch to Georgina Rodriguez for her 30th birthday has become a captivating topic of discussion, sparking curiosity and varied opinions. The morning show ‘Aruser@s' on La Sexta dedicated significant airtime to delve into the nuances of this luxurious present and the reactions it stirred.

Host Alfonso Arus took a playful stance, highlighting Rodriguez's seemingly unpretentious nature and likening the extravagant gift to a “typical toy.” The suggestion of Rodriguez valuing inner wealth over material possessions added a layer of humor to the conversation, evoking laughter from the set.

Following Rodriguez's birthday celebrations in the Maldives, the discussion on the morning show shifted towards the watch's perceived value and aesthetics. Collaborators Tatiana Arus and Angie Cardenas shared their thoughts, drawing parallels between the watch and a popular children's accessory. This comparison injected a playful yet critical angle to the dialogue, questioning the choice of such an opulent gift.

The program further deepened the conversation by introducing a game, inviting viewers to weigh in on the aesthetics of Rodriguez's watch against a similar purchase made by singer Maluma for his 30th birthday. This comparison led to a debate on which watch was more visually appealing or, in some opinions, potentially “tacky.”

Ronaldo's extravagant gift has become a focal point of Rodriguez's birthday celebrations and sparked a broader conversation on the appreciation of lavish presents. The public's varied reactions shed light on the diverse perspectives regarding the perceived value and taste of such opulent gestures. The watch, symbolic of the couple's high-profile lifestyle, continues to captivate public interest, turning a simple birthday gift into a subject of fascination and discussion.