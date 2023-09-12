Germany have revealed their shortlist to replace Hansi Flick as the next manager. The former Bayern Munich manager replaced Joachim Lowe in 2021 due to poor results of the 2014 World Cup winners. However, he was relieved of his duties after Germany's stunning 4-1 defeat against Japan on Saturday night. It is also reported that Flick was already under a lot of pressure, considering Germany had failed to progress past the Group stage of last year's World Cup.

According to the reports from the Mirror, the German FA has revealed a shortlist of eight coaches. It is headlined by former Bayern Munich managers Julian Nagelsmann and Louis Van Gaal. Rudi Voller, who managed Germany between 2000 to 2004, will be on the touchline for Tuesday's game. However, the focus turns towards Flick's successor for the European championships, which are set to be held next year.

Flick's managerial career in Germany was shocking, considering the reputation he had built at Bayern Munich. He guided the Bavarians to their first-ever Sextuple (six trophies in one year) in 2020. However, he could only win 12 of his 25 outings as Germany manager.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seems to be the dream candidate for the German FA (DFB). However, Klopp has stated that he won't leave Anfield. Former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus has said that the former Borussia Dortmund manager would be the only one who can restore Germany to its former greatness.

Alongside Van Gaal, Klopp, and Nagelsmann, there are more notable names on the list. Oliver Glasner, Matthias Sammer, Ralf Ragnick, and Xabi Alonso are the names looked at.