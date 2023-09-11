Liverpool‘s charismatic manager, Jurgen Klopp, has once again found himself in the spotlight as a potential candidate to take charge of the German national team following the dismissal of Hansi Flick, reported by GOAL. Flick, the former Bayern Munich manager, was relieved of his duties by the DFB (German Football Association) after a disappointing 4-1 friendly defeat to Japan. His tenure, which lasted just 25 games, saw him win only 12 matches and culminated in a group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Reports have emerged suggesting that an approach has been made to Klopp, despite his existing contract with Liverpool that runs until 2026. However, Klopp has made it clear that his loyalty to Liverpool remains unwavering, and he has no intentions of breaking his commitment to the club.

In the past, Klopp has acknowledged the honor of being considered for the role of the national coach for Germany but emphasized the obstacle of his loyalty. He stated, “The job of the national coach is and would be a great honor – there's no question about that. The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty. Basically, it's an interesting job. But I don't know yet whether I'll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open.”

Germany is in the process of selecting a new coach to lead them into next summer's European Championship, which they will host. Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is viewed as the frontrunner for the position, with Oliver Glasner also under consideration while Rudi Voller takes on the role on an interim basis.

Jurgen Klopp's loyalty to Liverpool, his ongoing contract, and his desire to keep his options open have seemingly ruled out the possibility of him taking over the reins of the German national team. Despite the appeal of the role, Klopp remains committed to his journey with Liverpool, where he has achieved significant success and continues to lead the team towards further achievements.