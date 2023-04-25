Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather may have parted ways promotionally, but they still remain close.

As Davis was making his rise up the ranks, he was promoted by Mayweather Promotions and built up as the next Mayweather himself.

However, the pair parted ways when Davis’ contract expired last year with “Tank” going on to form his own promotional company in GTD Promotions.

That said, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe served as Davis’ advisor for his Ryan Garcia super fight this past weekend, and Mayweather himself was also present in the ring and on the sidelines showing him support.

Davis would knock Garcia down in the second round before finishing things off in the seventh with a brutal body shot. Speaking after the fight, Davis revealed the key advice “Money” gave him prior to fighting Garcia.

“He gave me great words, he was telling me to stay calm,” Davis said (via Boxing Scene). “I always like to listen to Floyd when it comes to big stages like this because he’s the only one who has been in my shoes and been in these type of fights.

“So I always try to stay close to Floyd when stuff like this happens just to keep me humble and have me on the right. I always appreciate Floyd for being in my corner, having my back, always, there’ll always be love for Floyd Mayweather.”

There is certainly no better person to ask for advice before a massive fight than Mayweather, who has been part of numerous high-grossing combat sports events.