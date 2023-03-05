New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman did not complete any major signings to bolster his team’s offense during the offseason. While the Yankees were linked with sluggers such as Carlos Correa, Cashman shied away from completing a $100 million-plus move for a hitter.

Even as Cashman decided against pulling off such a move, Giancarlo Stanton is confident that the Yankees will be among the most productive offenses in all of baseball in the 2023 campaign.

“When we’re all out there, it’s a force to be reckoned with,” Stanton said at the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa, Florida. “We just work off these days.

“As many days as we can get close to our full lineup out there, it’s a fun look and preview for this year.”

Multiple Yankees hitters had injury-marred campaigns last year, including Stanton. The five-time All-Star dealt with several injuries over the course of the 2022 season. For one, he suffered a left Achilles tendinitis ailment during the second half of the year that wound up sidelining him from multiple pivotal games in July and August. He still managed to tally 31 home runs and 78 RBI in 110 regular season contests played.

Stanton has so featured in three spring training games with the reigning American League East champions this year, and he is still without a hit. He has struck out five times in 10 such at-bats. Nonetheless, Yankees manager Aaron Boone likes what he has seen from Stanton at the plate as of late.

“For being this early, he’s pretty locked in,” Boone said. “His at-bats in the live sessions have looked really good. … The last couple of years, he’s come in like that as well. I feel like he has a much more polished understanding of who he is as a hitter. He looks really good so far.”

The Yankees came away with a 10-6 road win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, as they moved to a 6-4 record in spring training play. Overall, the AL East powerhouse will open up its 2023 regular season schedule with a combined six straight home matchups against the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies.