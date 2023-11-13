New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence explained why he didn't speak with the media after New York's Week 10 loss to the Cowboys.

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence didn't speak with the media after the Giants took a brutal beatdown loss to the Cowboys in Week 10, but he made sure to clarify the reason why he quickly left the locker room, via Paul Schwartz.

Dexter: "It's ridiculous to be tweeted about when I'm available to you guys every day. It had nothing to do with losing to Dallas, it had nothing to do with frustration, any of that. That's ridiculous for someone to be sensitive because I want to go see my family.'' https://t.co/ZRo3CGIUkj — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) November 13, 2023

“It's ridiculous to be tweeted about when I'm available to you guys every day,” Lawrence told reporters. “It had nothing to do with losing to Dallas, it has nothing to do with frustration, any of that. That's ridiculous for someone to be sensitive because I want to go see my family.”

Dexter Lawrence explains postgame absence

Postgame media availability is one of the thornier subjects in the world of journalism. Players don't always want to talk, especially after a blowout loss, but it's an obligation the players are contractually required to meet. Fans want to see how players react, or what they think about the game, and so it's the media's job to get those reactions.

As a veteran who makes himself regularly available to the media after win or loss, Dexter Lawrence felt he should have at least received a chance to explain his rare absence before members of the media automatically assumed the worst. Lawrence likely felt he had built up some capital over the years and that journalists should know his intent wasn't to leave them hanging on the quotes and info needed for their stories, which is completely fair.

Lawrence wanting to spend time with his family is understandable, and this is where the New York's public relations team needs to step up and protect one of their stars and explain his absence instead of letting members of the media fill in the blanks themselves. None of this is uncommon, but good on Lawrence for clearing the air and voicing his justified frustrations here.