The Giants are active in free agency despite missing out on Shohei Ohtani.

The San Francisco Giants missed out on Shohei Ohtani and are in hot pursuit of star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but that hasn't stopped them from making other acquisitions.

The Giants today agreed to a deal with Tom Murphy, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

“Tom Murphy has a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants, per source. The deal includes a $4 million club option for 2026 ($250K buyout), guaranteeing him $8.25 million total. @Ken_Rosenthal was on it.”

The deal includes a club option for a third season with a $4 million salary, giving the deal a potential value of $12 million. The club option has a $250,000 buyout. Murphy was actually briefly a member of the Giants organization back in 2019.

After spending his first four seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Murphy spent his last four seasons with the Seattle Mariners.

Last season, Murphy hit .290 with 8 home runs in 47 games for the Mariners.

It may seem counterintuitive to see the Giants add a catcher given the emergence of Patrick Bailey as a defensive star last season. However, Bailey's offensive numbers took a significant step back over the course of the year. Additionally, backup catcher Blake Sabol struggled with consistency issues.

Since Sabol has options remaining, it would make sense to see Murphy fitting into the backup catcher role, which would give Sabol an opportunity to develop as an everyday catcher at the Triple-A level.

A 2012 third-round pick by the Rockies, Murphy quickly moved through Colorado's farm system as a well-regarded prospect before making his big-league debut in 2015. Murphy has consistently been an above-average hitter throughout his career thanks to exceptional power.