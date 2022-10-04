Giants’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season

The New York Giants are probably the most unexpected 3-1 team to open the 2022 season. They have feasted on a fairly easy opening slate of games, but wins are wins, and the Giants have picked up three big ones to open their season. In what has become a crowded NFC East division from out of nowhere, New York is going toe-to-toe with their division rivals currently.

Their strategy hasn’t necessarily been pretty, but it’s worked. The Giants have grinded out wins by playing strong defense and limiting their offensive mistakes. Their wins have been tight (they have won their three games by a combined 12 points) but it’s clear New York has an identity on both sides of the ball after being without one for many seasons.

The Giants surprising start has been due to some surprising performances from key players. But none has been more surprising than the return of this offensive star, and without his incredible return to form, New York would be in a lot of trouble. Let’s identify the player who has been the Giants most pleasantly surprising player to open the season, and see why his impact has been so important.

Giants most pleasant surprise in 2022: RB Saquon Barkley

It was clear that Saquon Barkley’s 2022 campaign is very important. After two strong seasons to begin his career, Barkley struggled mightily with injuries and poor play over the past two seasons for the Giants. With Barkley entering the 2022 season with a clean bill of health, it felt like there was no reason for Barkley to struggle this season.

Through four games this season, Barkley has been arguably the best running back in the NFL, and he has picked up a lot of the offensive slack that gets left up for grabs when Daniel Jones is your starting quarterback. Barkley has made up for Jones’ mediocre play by powering the Giants offense on his own.

Barkley kicked off the 2022 season with a bang against the Tennessee Titans when he outperformed Derrick Henry to lead New York to a shocking upset. Barkley picked up 164 yards and a touchdown on the ground on just 18 carries, while also hauling in six passes for another 30 yards. Talk about a season-opening performance.

Barkley wasn’t as good against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 (21 CAR, 72 YDS, 3 REC 16 YDS) but had another big game in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys (14 CAR, 81 YDS, 1 TD, 4 REC, 45 YDS). It became quite clear that Barkley’s hot start wasn’t a fluke, as his quick cuts and burst were back, and he was a factor in the passing game as well.

In Week 4, Barkley took over the proceedings once again to lead the Giants to victory. He had a whooping 31 carries for 146 yards, while also hauling in two passes for 16 yards. Barkley’s efficiency wasn’t great again, but he handled a heavy workload admirably, and continually led New York’s offense up and down the field against a strong Chicago Bears front seven.

Barkley’s overall performance to open the season has been incredible. Through 13 games last season, Barkley looked miserable. He only averaged 3.7 yards per carry, and while he caught 41 passes out of the backfield, he rarely did anything with those either. Barkley didn’t look like the same player he was to open his career with the Giants.

Through just four games this season, Barkley is already closing in on his rushing yardage total from last season. It took Barkley 13 games to pick up 593 yards in 2021. Through four games in 2022, Barkley has already amassed 463 yards on the ground. If he has another big game in Week 5 against a vulnerable Green Bay Packers run defense, he could surpass his total from last season.

Barkley is leading the NFL in total carries, rushing yards, and rushing yards per game early on in the season. Barkley was an afterthought for many folks heading into the season; based on his play last season, it was hard to believe he was the same player he used to be. But through four explosive games, Barkley has put those worries to bed, and he looks like an early frontrunner for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award.

For the Giants, Barkley’s reemergence has been a huge piece of their fast start to the season. Barkley’s ability to carry a huge offensive workload has filled part of New York’s offense that had largely been missing over the past two seasons. There will be stiffer opponents in the future, but it doesn’t look like Barkley is going to slow down anytime soon, which is great news if you are a Giants fan.