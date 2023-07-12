With their 49-41 record, the San Francisco Giants are squarely in the playoff hunt entering the All-Star break. But as Alex Cobb looks towards next season, he sees the Giants landing some major Shohei Ohtani reinforcements.

Cobb played alongside Ohtani on the Los Angeles Angels during the 2021 season. With Ohtani set to be a free agent this offseason, Cobb thinks the two-way star's decision will be easy, via Evan Webeck of The Mercury News.

“He's coming to San Francisco,” Cobb said of Ohtani.

While Cobb thinks it'll be an easy choice, Ohtani will undoubtedly have a range of suitors looking to acquire his services. At the break, Ohtani has hit .302 with a league leading 32 home runs, 71 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He has also thrown to a 7-4 record with a 3.32 ERA and a 132/34 K/BB ratio. Simply put, the MLB has never seen a player like Ohtani before.

Still, Cobb thinks San Francisco offers the perfect opportunity for Ohtani to thrive. In joining the Giants, Ohtani could become the face of the franchise as he continues to take over the sport of baseball.

“He'd be huge,” Cobb said. “Whatever you thought [Aaron] Judge would have been as the face of the Giants, he would eclipse that with the whole country. I've never been around anybody who wants to win more than Shohei.

If the Angels let Shohei Ohtani hit free agency, the Giants would likely show immediate interest. Alex Cobb would not only endorse him signing in San Francisco, but is expecting it.