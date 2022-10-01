Andrew Thomas’ take on Giants rookie Evan Neal will make fans less anxious about early struggles

Evan Neal has not started his career off on the right foot. The New York Giants rookie has not played very well so far after being drafted fifth overall following a great career with Alabama. Fortunately for Neal, fellow Giants tackle Andrew Thomas knows the feeling all too well.

Thomas, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after shining at Georgia, had a tough rookie season before showing serious improvement. He is now seen as one of the better tackles in the NFL. Neal’s early struggles were broadcasted on national television when the Dallas Cowboys beat him around the edge time after time in the Giants’ first loss of the season.

Giants fans ought not to worry too much about Neal’s early struggles, though. According to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic, Thomas is encouraged by what Neal has done so far.

“It’s definitely not easy, especially coming from college where you dominate — you’re really good,” said Thomas of his Giants teammate, via The Athletic. “It’s frustrating, but I think he has a good attitude about it. He’s always asking me about different pointers and asking questions in the meeting room, just trying to get better every day. I think he has the right mindset.”

Neal is also owning up to his struggles through the Giants’ first three games. “I feel like all people should be responsible for their job, be responsible for what they’re doing and own their mistakes,” he said. New York fans may have to be patient with Neal but his potential is immense.

The Giants are still somewhat deep in a rebuild, so they can afford to allow Evan Neal to work through his growing pains. They will face the Chicago Bears in Week 4, where Neal will face a big challenge in the form of Robert Quinn.