The New York Giants have a lot to prepare for as they face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. One of the biggest areas of focus has to be in the trenches, where Philly boats a lot of talent.

The Eagles have a great defense highlighted by a great defensive line. Coach Brian Daboll and tackle Andrew Thomas both talked about how the Eagles’ D-line is a very talented unit, according to Michael Eisen of the Giants’ website.

“They’re really good,” Daboll said, via the Giants website. “They’re hard to block. They can stop the run. They got a lot of really good players. They use them well. They’re a challenge to block. On the perimeter, they’re a challenge with the tackles. And inside, they’re a challenge.”

The Eagles became the first team in NFL history to have four payers record at least 10 sacks in a single season. Pro Bowler Haason Reddick led a strong unit with 16.0 sacks while Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham each had 11.0 sacks. Fletcher Cox also has seven of them. The Giants will be in for a tough fight.

“Most teams, they have a premier pass rusher, and they have a rotation of guys after that. They have guys that rotate that would start on other teams,” said Thomas, an All-Pro Second Team tackle. “That obviously just lets you know the talent level. Their coaches do a good job with scheme. They don’t just straight rush all the time. They run different schemes depending on which D-tackle is in. That makes a difference, too.”

The Giants will have to do a better job of protecting Daniel Jones than they did against the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round. Jones is playing at a very high level but against a Philly defense with stars at every turn, his teammates have to help elevate him.