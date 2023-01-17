Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning praised Daniel Jones and commented on the young quarterback’s overall ascension in the league, New York Post sports reporter Steve Serby wrote in a Monday article.

“I think Daniel has played great this year. I think this offense fits him well,” Eli Manning told The Post. “They’re putting the ball in his hands to go win this game.

“I would assume and hope he’s proven he has the ability to lead this team and for a long time.”

The 25-year-old quarterback threw for just over 3,200 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Giants in 2022 before a 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Wild Card round on Sunday, according to Pro Football Reference. The former first-round pick out of Duke has a career 60 passing touchdowns, 17 away from Manning’s 77 in his first four seasons with New York.

Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns and 301 passing yards against the Vikings. Manning threw three interceptions and 113 passing yards in a 23-0 shutout by the Carolina Panthers during his first playoff game in 2005 before going 8-3 in his next 11 playoff games.

“Daniel’s playing great, and I think he is becoming elite,” Manning said. “There’s still room to grow, and I think he knows that, and that is what is going to make him be that elite quarterback ’cause he’s gonna keep working.

“He’s in the first year of this offense, and they’re gonna keep adding players and adding some people to help in certain spots. And with his ability to run smartly, to at times take hits and be tough but to just run and get down, and the way he throws it accurately and making great decisions, I think he can be that elite quarterback.”

The Giants will kick off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. EST on Saturday in Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be broadcasted on FOX.