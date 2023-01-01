By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles have had one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. In Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, Brandon Graham helped the Eagles make NFL history.

Philadelphia trailed the Saints 13-0 at halftime. However, in the first half Graham recorded his 10th sack of the season. They joined teammates Hasson Reddick, Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat, who each have 10+ sacks. The Eagles became the first team, since sacks were recorded in 1982, to have four players with 10+ sacks in a single season, via NFL Research.

Graham’s sack is his only major play thus far against the Saints. However, it still helped Philadelphia make NFL history. Hargrave has had a strong half against New Orleans. Before the break, Hargrave had six tackles, one for a loss and a sack.

Heading into the week, Reddick had a team-high 14 sacks while Sweat had 11. Hargrave is now tied with Sweat for second-highest on the team. As a whole, the Eagles entered Week 17 leading the NFL with 61 sacks. The Dallas Cowboys are the second-highest, but they only had 51.

Entering Week 17, Philadelphia ranked second in the NFL, allowing just 301.9 yards per game. Their passing defense ranked first (181.2 YPG) while their run defense ranked 18th (120.7 YPG).

The Eagles need a big comeback in the second half to defeat the Saints. Philadelphia has already clinched a postseason berth, but the NFC East is still up for grabs. However, with their playoff spot already locked up, they’ll head into the postseason knowing their defense has the potential to lead Philadelphia to the Super Bowl.