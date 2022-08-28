Giants’ Brian Daboll drops eye-opening take on Kenny Golladay’s roster status

The New York Giants have some difficult decisions to make while trying to narrow the roster down to 53 players, and Brian Daboll dropped a surprising tidbit about Kenny Golladay after the final preseason game, a loss to the Jets. When asked if Golladay’s roster spot was potentially in jeopardy, Daboll somewhat dodged the question. Via Jordan Ranaan, Daboll indicated that every receiver was still competing for their spot on the depth chart, seemingly encapsulating Golladay in that statement.

Asked Brian Daboll if Kenny Golladay’s roster spot is in question. “All those receivers are competing … Joe and I will sit back and talk about everything,” he said. Golladay played Sunday b/c Giants played all healthy WRs. Daboll brought up it’s a competitive group. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 28, 2022

“All those receivers are competing,” said Daboll. “Joe [Schoen] and I will sit back and talk about everything.”

Golladay, much like the rest of the Giants’ healthy wide receivers, featured in the preseason finale against the Jets on Sunday. The 28-year-old was targeted one time in the game but did not come down with a reception. He was also given some flak for displaying a lack of effort with the ball not being thrown his way. On one play in particular, Golladay had the chance to lay down an important block but lazily opted not to.

Kenny Golladay started the 3rd game of the preseason just to do this (nothing) on the first offensive snap pic.twitter.com/inORZJKRCL — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) August 28, 2022

Golladay’s contract is often considered one of the worst in the NFL. The Giants signed him last year to a four-year, $72 million deal which included a $17 million signing bonus and $40 million in guaranteed money. His production on the field has not justified such a lucrative deal, not by a long shot.

In his first season with the Giants, Golladay caught just 37 receptions on 76 targets (less than a 50% catch rate on balls thrown his way) while recording 521 yards and failing to register a single touchdown. It was a far cry from the guy the Giants thought they were signing. In 2019, Golladay had racked up 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns. He played in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2020 before joining the Giants that offseason.

Now, Golladay faces an uncertain future in New York. It’d be nothing short of a shock for him not to be on the Giants’ 53-man roster, but the fact that Daboll wouldn’t even guarantee he’d make the team shows just how far he’s fallen in the eyes of the organization.