Thus far, Kenny Golladay’s tenure with the New York Giants has been uninspiring. The highly-paid wide receiver has not lived up to the billing after joining the team in free agency last offseason, and fans have not hesitated to voice their frustrations with him. Amid all of the criticism Golladay has faced during the offseason, the Giants’ wideout had a strong message for fans on Tuesday. Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Golladay boldly stated that Giants fans “haven’t seen the real KG yet.”

Kenny Golladay said #Giants fans haven’t seen the real KG yet. Added he has “a lot to prove” and doesn’t worry about outside noise. He’s his harshest critic. Meanwhile, Golladay had his most productive day of summer. He caught 4 passes in 7-on-7 drills (although w/a fumble). pic.twitter.com/CS06IBGoBL — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 16, 2022

Golladay went on to note that he is aware he has a lot to prove in 2022 but is doing his best to tune out the outside noise.

Golladay inked a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants last offseason. The deal included $40 million in guaranteed money and is paying him an average salary of $18 million annually. With a paycheck like that, Giants fans were expecting big things from Golladay in his first season in East Rutherford. That wasn’t the case, however.

In 2021, Golladay featured in 14 games but failed to make a big impact. He caught just 37 receptions for 521 yards and failed to score a single touchdown on the season. It was a major dropoff in production from his last full season with the Lions. Back in 2019, the former third-round pick racked up 65 catches on 116 targets for 1,190 yards and a league-high 11 touchdowns.

Fans haven’t held back when voicing their criticisms of Kenny Golladay and his monster contract, and he knows he’ll need to improve in 2022. Considering he’s one of the team’s top earners, another year without a trip to the end zone will be difficult to stomach for fans.