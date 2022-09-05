New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll just made a Kafkaesque decision, but it’s not one that is about bureaucratic nightmares. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the one calling plays for the Giants in the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sept. 11.

#Giants coach Brian Daboll tells reporters that OC Mike Kafka will call plays in the opener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022

When the Giants hired Brian Daboll back in January 2022, the expectation was that he was also going to have the play-calling duties for the team just as he had done when he was still the offensive coordinator of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. But having Kafka call the plays for the Giants’ attack which will be led on the field by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley does not seem to be a risky ploy at all. Before he was hired by the Giants to be the team’s OC in February 2022, Kafka served the roles of offensive quality control coach, quarterbacks coach, and passing game coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs. In other words, he was instrumental in developing Patrick Mahomes in the pros, and that’s something the Giants hope he could replicate with Jones and company.

In the 2021 NFL season, the Giants finished second-worst in the entire league with just 15.2 points per game and also 31st overall in total offense, coughing up only 287.3 total yards per outing.

Jones is not on the same level as Mahomes, but it’s still not too late for Kafka to unlock the true potential of the former first-round QB.