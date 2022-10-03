The New York Giants saw both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor pick up injuries in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. Jones, who sustained an ankle injury, was able to return to the game. Taylor, however, suffered a possible concussion and did not return. Ahead of the Giants’ Week 5 clash against the Green Bay Packers across the pond in London, head coach Brian Daboll revealed what the team is planning to do at the quarterback position amid the myriad injuries.

Via Charlotte Carroll, Daboll revealed Jones was feeling a bit better on Monday but didn’t have much of an update in regards to his availability. He also revealed the team would be working out some quarterbacks in case Jones and Taylor won’t be ready for Week 5.

Brian Daboll says Daniel Jones is feeling a little bit better today. "We'll see how that goes" He says they'll work out a few QBs but whether they sign is dependent on the guys here — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 3, 2022

Despite indicating the Giants would bring in some quarterbacks for workouts, he made clear the team would not sign anyone unless it was required. If Jones or Taylor is ready to play, the Giants expect to roll with one of them, while Davis Webb could also be elevated from the practice squad.

The Giants will explore all of their options as they await a more detailed update on Jones’ ankle and Taylor’s potential concussion.

In the Week 4 win, Jones completed 8-of-13 pass attempts for 71 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception. Taylor, who entered the game briefly after Jones picked up his ankle injury, went 1-for-3 through the air for 13 yards and one interception before getting knocked out of the game with a head injury.

Saquon Barkley even took a snap at QB out of the Wildcat formation, though it was a designed run. It remains to be seen just who will be under center for the Giants in Week 5, but that’s one of Brian Daboll’s key focuses as it prepares for the matchup with the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.