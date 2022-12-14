The San Francisco Giants have officially landed a big fish in free agency after signing Carlos Correa. However, while a lot of fans are excited about the addition, some couldn’t help but express concerns about the move.

Correa is undoubtedly one of the best shortstops in all of baseball, so it’s not a surprise why the Giants were so keen to signing him. The San Francisco franchise gave him a 13-year, $350 million deal, which means that he’ll be with the team until he’s 41 years old.

As mentioned, several fans liked the move, especially since his presence gives the Giants an opportunity to really fight for the World Series title. It isn’t too long ago when Correa was in the MVP conversation and finished fifth in voting in 2021. This past 2022 campaign, he slashed .291/.366/.467 and made 22 home runs with the Minnesota Twins.

“We love [Carlos Correa] . When’s the Jersey Sales come in? Welcome to the Bay!” one fan excitedly said.

Another Giants supporter noted, “They were .500 last year and won 107 the year before. They’ve improved.”

“Carlos Correa got his BAG! 13yr, $350M to go to the San Francisco Giants. Minnesota only put an offer on the table of $285M. That’s QUITE the difference! SF has made a couple moves this 2022-23 offseason so far, to get over the hump and get back to playing October baseball,” a third fan added.

However, others expressed their shock with the contract Correa got from the Giants. There’s no doubt he’s talented, but many felt that 13 years for $350 million was too much.

“Still trying to figure out how I feel, great player. I feel like 13 years is a lot for Correa. I also feel like Farhan had to give that money to someone after Judge. Whatever. Not my wallet. I just hope he does good here. Welcome [Correa],” a Twitter user commented.

Another critic didn’t hold back and shared, “Carlos Correa was overpaid. that’s it.”

Of course it’s now up to Correa to prove to his doubters that the Giants made the right move by signing him. Lucky for him, he has over a decade to do that.