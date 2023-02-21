The New York Giants got back to the playoffs with Daniel Jones, shocking the NFL world by becoming a winning team again. Some people saw his success coming from a distance, including (surprisingly) many players of the Buffalo Bills, who compared him to Josh Allen.

Isaiah Hodgins, who played for the Bills before joining the Giants this past November, said on the Tiki and Tierney show (at the 9:57 mark of the interview) that Buffalo players regarded Jones as a lite version of Allen, though perhaps they did it only jokingly.

“It’s funny because a lot of players used to call Daniel Jones ‘Baby Josh Allen’ when we were over there,” Hodgins said. “That was kind of like the joke when it was my rookie year, they were like, ‘Hey, you know who’s gonna be Josh in a couple of years in that elite level? It’s Daniel Jones.’ I definitely see it — just the way he can use his legs…how comfortable he was throwing on the run and not afraid to use his legs if the wide receivers weren’t open…He’s got a lot of success coming his way.”

Hodgins was complimentary of Jones’ dedication to the game and said that he was the first person he met when joining the Giants. Jones being a baby version of Allen makes some sense given the amount of influence from Buffalo on the Giants’ roster. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll came over from the Bills, as did Hodgins, Jon Feliciano and Matt Breida.

Keeping Jones may cost the Giants a lot in his new contract but for what he brings with his leadership and his improving play, it may be quite important to bring him back.