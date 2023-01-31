Daniel Jones shocked football fans everywhere by leading the New York Giants back to the playoffs. He had all the pressure to perform this season and earned the admiration of everyone, including Eli Manning.

Manning, who helped nurture Jones in his rookie season, was always in his corner and is now singing his praises. He is very proud of his protégé for the way he carried himself on the field and hopes he stays with the Giants for the long run, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“I was proud of Daniel, the way he played, to learn another offense and pick it up,” Eli Manning said, via ESPN. “Just the way he played in the fourth quarter of a number of games and leading the team back to victory, which was awesome; that’s what you want from your quarterback. To do it so quickly with the brand-new offense, the way they were able to compete, make it to the playoffs, win a playoff game, that is awesome…I hope he gets rewarded for that. I hope he is the quarterback for the Giants for a long time.”

Daniel Jones certainly played his way into the Giants’ future this season. He set career-best marks in passing yards, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, fumbles, interceptions, completion percentage and quarterback rating while leading New York to its first playoff win in over a decade.

The contract Jones signs has yet to be determined — it will likely be the franchise tag — but it seems likely that Jones and the Giants want to continue their partnership.