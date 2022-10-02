The New York Giants had to make a quarterback chance on Sunday after Daniel Jones came up lame with an apparent injury during the second half against the Chicago Bears. With Jones getting checked out by the team’s doctors, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor took the field to lead the offense, getting his first offensive snaps of the season. According to Mike Garafolo, Jones is dealing with an ankle injury, which prompted Taylor’s entrance to the game.

With Daniel Jones out with an ankle injury for the #Giants https://t.co/mKleiur7t9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 2, 2022

Daniel Jones is officially considered questionable to return with the ankle injury. Prior to going down with the injury, Jones had completed 8-of-13 pass attempts for 71 yards. He was sacked once in the game and had rushed six times for 68 yards.

It wasn’t a huge outing for Jones by any stretch, but he had the Giants out in front as they leaned heavily on star running back Saquon Barkley.

Taylor had not featured on a single snap for the Giants in 2022 prior to entering the game amid Jones’ ankle injury. The Giants describe Jones as questionable to return to action though he’ll be up against the clock given he went down during the second half.

Taylor threw an interception on his first pass attempt of the game. Fortunately, the Bears went three-and-out on the ensuing possession.

Brian Daboll and Co. have expressed their faith in Jones throughout the offseason and early part of the 2022 NFL season. While he’s not airing it out a ton for the Giants, it’s still a big loss to see the starting QB go down with an ankle injury.

UPDATE: Tyrod Taylor suffered a head injury and was removed from the game. Daniel Jones returned to the field in order to replace him. Saquon Barkley then took a snap at QB while the Giants ran the Wildcat formation.