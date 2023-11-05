New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is making his long-awaited return from injury against the Las Vegas Raiders.

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is officially active for his team's Week 9 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. Sunday's game at Allegiant Stadium will mark the first time Thomas has played since he suffered a hamstring injury in New York's blowout season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The 24-year-old has been a limited participant in practice for the last few weeks, never quite healthy enough to take the field. He held that same designation leading up to Sunday's game, listed as questionable on the Giants' final injury report. Though coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism both Thomas and fellow offensive lineman Evan Neal would play against the Raiders, their positive status wasn't made official until Sunday morning.

Thomas shared cautious excitement about his potential return earlier this week.

“The hard part about it is, it can feel great and one little thing can tweak,” he said, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “The trainers are making sure I’m fully ready to go. Obviously, I want to be back out there, but I don’t want to hurt it again.”

Sunday's game will mark the first time since the third quarter of the season-opener that Andrew Thomas, starting quarterback Daniel Jones and star running back Saquon Barkely have all played for the Giants. Neal's return is also a major coup for a New York offense that's effectively at full strength against Las Vegas.

The Giants and Raiders kickoff at 1:25 p.m. (PT).