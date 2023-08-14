Darren Waller has been making waves at New York Giants practice ever since training camp began. The connection with Daniel Jones has been well documented, and the most recent numbers that Darren Waller put up at Giants practice will be music to New York fans' ears, reports ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

“Darren Waller was an absolute monster at practice Monday. Caught three of the Daniel Jones' first six passes in live drills for TDs in a red-zone period. Finished with six catches on eight targets for the day. Also dominated 1 on 1s.”

Darren Waller is making minced meat of Giants defenders, as he scored touchdowns on three of the first six passes thrown by Daniel Jones in red-zone drills on Monday. It is also stressed that Waller dominated in 1-on-1 drills as well, so it is clear that the new Giants tight end is showing his versatility in a plethora of ways.

Jones has to be thrilled to have a weapon like Waller for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Waller will be the best target that Jones has ever had, and it couldn't have come at a better time given the expectations for this season in the Meadowlands and the massive contract that Jones is now playing on.

Waller will join Saquon Barkley and Darius Slayton as the top weapons for Jones this season, although Waller figures to be the most targeted guy in the New York offense. Stay tuned into Giants practice and preseason in regards to any more updates on why Darren Waller is about to dominate the NFL this season.