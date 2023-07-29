New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has taken the team's 2023 training camp practices by storm, dominating the defense with his combination of size and speed. It's a combination that has left teammates, especially wide receiver Darius Slayton, in awe of the Pro Bowler. Slayton openly wondered how anyone could actually tackle Waller while speaking to reporters at training camp, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

“A locomotive rolling real fast. Ain’t nobody tackling that, I think.”

“A locomotive” is a great way to describe Waller, who stands 6-foot-6 and weights 238 pounds but still has the wheels to run a 4.46 40-yard dash.

The Giants defense has indeed had quite a bit of trouble with Waller at training camp, as safety Xavier McKinney called him “a tough cover every time”, per the Post.

After dealing with a slew of lower body injuries the past two years that limited him to just 20 games, Waller appears to finally be healthy.

And a healthy Waller was a nightmare for opposing defenses back in 2019 and 2020, as he tallied 90-plus receptions and over 1100 receiving yards in both of those seasons, emerging as one of the best vertical threats in the league at the tight end spot.

The Giants are hoping Waller can return to that form in 2023, as the offense, while loaded with depth at the receiver spots, lacks a true alpha pass-catcher for quarterback Daniel Jones to lean on.

At his best, Waller can be that guy. So far, he seems to be proving that at Giants training camp.