The 2025 NFL season will be hugely important for the New York Giants. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are clearly on the hot seat heading into the season. They will almost certainly be fired by December if they cannot put together a winning season in 2025.

The Giants have attacked the offseason with an intensity that seems to validate that theory. New York completely rebuilt its quarterback room, adding veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on top of drafting Jaxson Dart.

New York also added superstar edge rusher Abdul Carter and filled out the roster with other depth and rotational players on both sides of the ball.

It may not seem like it, but the Giants are brimming with young, talented players. If one or two of these guys take the next step forward, the Giants could be a dangerous team in the NFC East.

But which Giants players are primed to break out in 2025?

Below we will explore three Giants underrated sleepers who could have breakout seasons in 2025.

Cam Skattebo will supplant Devin Singletary as Tyrone Tracy's running mate

Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo could have a huge role in 2025. Even if he is a long-time Russell Wilson hater.

New York selected Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Skattebo is an interesting running back prospect. He looks like a prototypical power back with a compact frame. In fairness, Skattebo plays that way too. He has elite contact balance, which helps him break tackles at a high rate.

But there is more than meets the eye with Skattebo. He is also an excellent pass catcher, though he does not have the biggest catch radius. Still, he is capable enough to play on all three downs and keeping opposing defenses honest.

Skattebo's skills naturally work well with second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tracy and Skattebo have all the necessary skills to become New York's thunder-and-lighting duo of the future. There may still be some touches for Devin Singletary and Eric Gray, but those are sure to decrease throughout the regular season.

Giants fans should expect Skattebo to get plenty of work as an early-down back during his rookie season. It would also make sense to give him touches in the red zone.

Will Wan'Dale Robinson have breakout season with upgraded quarterback room?

Wan'Dale Robinson could be the Giants player who benefits the most from the addition of Russell Wilson in 2025.

The Giants drafted Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Robinson has improved every year of his NFL career. He only played in six games during his rookie season and managed just 227 yards and one touchdown. Then he became a consistent member of the offense in 2023 and hauled in 60 receptions for 525 yards and a touchdown.

2024 was by far Robinson's best season. He received a whopping 140 targets, more than his first two seasons combined. Robinson turned those targets into 93 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

The addition of Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. to New York's offense helped take pressure of Robinson, allowing him to flourish as a tertiary weapon.

I believe that Robinson will take another leap forward during the 2025 season.

Russell Wilson will be the best quarterback who has ever thrown passes to Robinson. That alone should give him a better chance to have a breakout season.

Beyond the addition of Russ, I can see NFL defenses selling out to stop Nabers in basically every game this season. There is no question that he is New York's best offensive player, and shutting him down could cause the entire offense to melt down.

As a result, opposing defenses are likely to leave Robinson in plenty of one-on-one matchups.

I can see Robinson having a career season as the WR2 with the Giants in 2025.

Darius Alexander could play his way into the starting lineup in 2025

I must admit, Alexander was one of my favorite players during the pre-draft process. New York clearly agreed, as they spent the first pick of the third round on him.

Alexander played college football at Toledo, dominating every MAC team he played against.

Versatility is one of Alexander's best traits. He has the requisite size and skills to play in both odd and even fronts and can excel rushing the passer and defending the run.

The Giants clearly have high hopes for Alexander. One reason why I believe he will have a breakout season is because he landed with the perfect team.

Alexander will play alongside Dexter Lawrence, fellow rookie Abdul Carter, superstar Brian Burns, and the rest of New York's star-studded defense. This should create plenty of one-on-one situations for Alexander, allowing him to easily get after the quarterback on passing downs.

Realistically, Alexander may start the season as a rotational player. However, I believe he has enough talent to surpass veterans Roy Robertson-Harris and Rakeem Nunez-Roches by the end of the season.