The New York Giants made one of the bigger blockbuster moves of the NFL offseason by trading for their new star tight end Darren Waller. With training camp underway and Waller dominating, all of Twitter is hype for the Giants first season with their new weapon.

I’m not sure who can cover a healthy Darren Waller, but so far it’s nobody on the Giants defense. pic.twitter.com/s1jpuNJFG7 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) July 27, 2023

Darren Waller After His 15th Target On The First Drive From Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/Yhs8QXHnFE — 𝘑𝘢𝘺𝘘𝘶𝘢𝘥𝘴🥷🏿🗽 (@DimesJayy) July 27, 2023

It appears the #Giants have taken Darren Waller out. Some say for breather. I think it’s to force Daniel Jones to throw elsewhere — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 27, 2023

One of the loudest drumbeats of the week has been that #Giants TE Darren Waller has looked incredible. It's not surprising. When he is healthy, he is a difference-maker. https://t.co/haUJplqI4o — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 27, 2023

Darren Waller is going to revolutionize the Giants' offense, and I'm so damn ready for it… https://t.co/lqETsdXg6N — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) July 27, 2023

NYG Darren Waller = Travis Kelce https://t.co/53CPoLWCTr — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) July 27, 2023

Darren Waller 3 straight catches to start 11 on 11’s. Literally always open in the middle of the field — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) July 27, 2023

It is fairly evident that Darren Waller is already having a massive impact to start Giants training camp. His impact is so clear that there is already concern that Daniel Jones will be looking Waller's way almost too often.

Nevertheless, this is a great sign for the Giants after some other big news came out of training camp on Tuesday. After a long contract saga that ended without an extension, the Giants and Saquon Barkley agreed to a one-year deal that will see the star running back suit up from the start of the regular season.

All of the sudden the Giants are at full strength to start training camp after there was rumblings that Saquon Barkley would consider sitting out games because of his contract situation. New York fans have to be thrilled to be seeing both Barkley and Waller on the practice field with a very exciting season lying ahead.

With Barkley and Waller both on the field, the Giants will have two elite talents for Jones to look towards. The big expectations that New York fans have are now looking to be somewhat reasonable with how good Waller looks so far and the guarantee they will have Barkley. If Daniel Jones can play solid quarterback, then the Giants could be looking at a pretty good offense this year.