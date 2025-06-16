Despite being retired for nearly a decade, former New York Giants wideout Hakeem Nicks has still got it at 37 years old, as his recent workout videos show.

He posted a video on Father's Day of him doing a footwork drill in a practice facility. Even at 37, Nicks is moving his feet like he is still in the NFL. “When your son challenges the 37 [year] old you!” his caption read.

At 37, an NFL comeback is unlikely, but Nicks proved he still has it. Perhaps he will go into coaching since his physical skills are still there.

When did Hakeem Nicks play for the Giants?

In 2009, the Giants selected Nicks in the first round of the NFL Draft. He only started six games during his rookie season, but he built a rapport with quarterback Eli Manning.

His breakout would come the following season. In 2010, Nicks caught a career-high 79 passes for 1,052 yards and 11 touchdowns. The following season, Nicks posted a career-high 1,192 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Giants won the Super Bowl in Nicks' third season in the league. He was a critical part of the passing offense along with Vicor Cruz, who burst on the scene in 2011.

Nicks' last two seasons with the Giants were not as successful. Nicks left the Giants and signed with the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2014 season.

He played in all 16 games with the Colts in 2014. He caught 38 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season. He'd then sign with the Tennessee Titans during the 2015 offseason before being cut by them.

Nicks then returned to the Giants in 2015. He appeared in six games, catching seven passes for 54 yards. The following year, he would sign with the New Orleans Saints before being waived.

Roughly three years later, Nicks participated in a tryout for the XFL. However, he was not signed by a team. That was his last attempt at playing professional football.

While Nicks never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, he did win Super Bowl 46 with the Giants. All things considered, he had a solid career in the NFL, and he was one of Manning's top targets in his prime.