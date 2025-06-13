New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been nursing a toe injury this offseason and has yet to participate in any practices. However, on Friday, head coach Brian Daboll shared an update regarding the star wideout.

Daboll admitted that the toe injury is something Nabers has been dealing with since his days at LSU, but it's not something the Giants were ever concerned about before drafting him. Daboll claimed the 21-year-old wide receiver is progressing toward a return and was able to participate in a walkthrough recently, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

“He did a little bit of walkthrough here, but he's progressing,” Daboll said, via a transcript from the team. “He'll be Okay.”

From the sounds of it, Malik Nabers should be able to return in time to be ready by the start of the season. Until then, the Giants are seemingly taking it slow with him, as a way to ensure he returns to the lineup healthy. If all goes well, Nabers could be back by the start of training camp in July.

After having a rough season last year, Brian Daboll hopes to turn things around in the 2025-26 campaign. The Giants went and signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. Additionally, New York selected Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft as a long-term option under center.

Many are expecting Wilson to be named the starter come Week 1. So, ideally, Malik Nabers returns from injury soon, so he and the veteran quarterback can build some chemistry. Nabers will hope for an even more productive season next year after finishing his rookie campaign with 109 receptions, 1,204 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

He's in line to be a legitimate superstar next season. So, hopefully, Brian Daboll and the Giants call his number early and often once Nabers returns from injury.