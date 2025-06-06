After a disappointing season where he caught eight passes on 19 targets in 16 games, third-year New York Giants receiver Jalin Hyatt is sending a warning to his critics.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to issue a blunt response to those who question him. “I hold grudges,” his post began, “I ain't forget.”

In 2024, his second season in the NFL, Hyatt played in 16 games. However, he only caught eight passes for 62 yards, averaging an abysmal 7.8 yards per catch. The year before, he caught 23 passes for 373 yards, averaging 16.2 yards per catch.

Throughout his two seasons in the league, Hyatt has yet to catch a touchdown. Perhaps his luck will change in 2025 with a new quarterback under center.

To his credit, Hyatt appears to have been stepping it up in the offseason. A video went viral of quarterback Russell Wilson throwing it deep to Hyatt during OTAs.

Additionally, Hyatt appears to have bulked up in the offseason. He is a lean player, but he appears more trim than ever. Perhaps that will help him get more separation from defenders.

Will Jalin Hyatt break out in 2025 with the Giants?

The Giants are likely hoping the receiver finds his rhythm in his third year in the NFL. He was a standout player for Tennessee in his final year of college football in 2022.

That year, Hyatt caught a career-high 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged nearly 19 yards per catch, and he seemed destined for great things in the NFL.

He was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Giants. Hyatt seemed like he was on the right path after catch a 58-yard bomb from Daniel Jones in the Giants' Week 2 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

However, he his best was yet to come. He later had 75-yard and 109-yard games against the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots before seeing his role minimized.

That trend continued into his sophomore year in the league. Now, he has a fresh slate with new quarterbacks like Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart coming to town.