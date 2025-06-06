The New York Giants made the playoffs in Brian Daboll's first year as head coach. However, they failed to reach the postseason in each of the last two seasons. New York has given Daboll another chance to lead the team this upcoming season, but he seems to be on the hot seat. With OTAs currently taking place, the Giants are finally getting a good look at their full team.

This year's draft was a success for New York. They drafted Abdul Carter with the third overall pick, and he is a massive difference maker on the defensive line. Additionally, the team traded up to take Jaxson Dart at the end of the first round. The Giants also drafted defensive tackle Darius Alexander, running back Cam Skattebo, guard Marcus Mbow, tight end Thomas Fidone II, and corner back Korie Black.

With all of those rookies beginning practice, there are going to be a few that underperform and few that play better than expected. Which Giants rookie has been standing out the most during OTAs up to this point?

Thomas Fidone II has been a pleasant surprise in OTAs

New York has plenty of great rookies. Carter is going to be the focal point of the team when it comes to the rookie draft class, but there are other players that are flying under the radar. Dart is looking good in OTAs, and Cam Skattebo could be a sneaky good pick with the way he plays football. However, Thomas Fidone II is a name that not a lot of people know, but they should learn.

Fidone was a seventh round pick out of Nebraska this year. In college, the tight end had 61 total receptions for 633 yards over two seasons. He has good hands, but he was not used too much at Nebraska due to injury. Still, when he was targeted, the Cornhuskers were going to get a first down.

The skills he showed at Nebraska are starting to show in OTAs. He is making great catches, and his size does not go unnoticed.

“For a guy who's that long and that tall, he's not gawky. He's fluid,” Paul Dottino said on the Big Blue Kickoff Show, a show hosted by the New York Giants on their official YouTube account.

By fluid, it is meant that Fidone looks natural when catching the ball and running routes. There has not been much said about his ability to block, but he was a great blocker in college. With his catching ability being on display, Fidone might find himself on the field a little bit more than expected.

What is Fidone's role this year?

Fidone had a bit of an injury-riddled college career. That can put some doubt in the mind of the coaches when it comes to putting him on the field full-time. Now, he will most likely not be a full-time player anyways. The starting tight end in New York is likely to be Theo Johnson. However, the second-string spot is up for grabs.

On the same Big Blue Kickoff show, Dottino mentions that Fidone looks more fluid than Daniel Bellinger. Bellinger came into camp with the expectations of being the second tight end on the roster. However, it seems that Fidone is starting to take over that spot, at least early on.

The Nebraska product should not be considered a day one starter. But, there is a chance for him to see a good amount of playing time if he continues to perform in camp.