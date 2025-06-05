The New York Giants have an intriguing quarterback competition on their hands this offseason that includes Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart. Wilson is coming to New York after a one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dart just finished up his college days at Ole Miss, and the Giants selected him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This should end up being a competitive competition, and Wilson is feeling ready for the challenge.

When Russell Wilson signed with the Giants, they hadn't drafted Jaxson Dart yet. The rookie certainly adds another element to this offseason situation, but it doesn't change the approach for Wilson.

“No, it doesn't change anything at all,” he said of Dart's arrival, according to an article from ESPN. “I think the biggest thing is for me is just being my best every day, leading. I always think about just leading everybody, just leading every room, every moment, every time I get to step between the white lines and the opportunity of that.”

The biggest thing for Wilson is taking things one day at a time and focusing on himself, not on what others are doing. If he does that every signle day, he is confident that he will be successful.

“I just think about having success today,” Wilson added. “It's always been my approach. Every day is like I'm trying to be the best in the world. I think that for me, mentally, you have confidence in yourself. You have confidence in what you do, your process. I constantly stay the course and understand that if I'm the best me, I know how great that is.”

Wilson is aware of the fact that Jaxson Dart is going to push him for the starting job, but that's all part of the process. He is just trying to stay true to the things that have gotten him into the position that he is in.

“And so, for me, I always just stay within,” Wilson continued. “I don't really think about outside. And I know you guys have a great day job to do and everything else. But for me, I just stay focused on the process of it all.”

The NFL regular season will begin in just a few months, and we don't know who the Giants will have at QB yet. Russell Wilson is expected to win the job, but Jaxson Dart is a talented player that is capable of making some noise this offseason.