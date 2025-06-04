The New York Giants are preparing for a new era of football, and one of their newest additions, Cam Skattebo is already making headlines—though not for anything he’s done on the field. The rookie running back became the center of viral attention after a video surfaced of him struggling to recognize some of the most iconic figures in recent NFL history.

The clip, shared by Barstool Sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, originally aired on the “St. Brown Podcast.” In the segment, Skattebo is shown pictures of former NFL stars and asked to identify them. What followed was a string of hilarious whiffs that left both the hosts and fans stunned.

Watching Cam Skattebo try to identify former NFL players will have you screaming at your phone

“YOU DON’T KNOW BALL,” flashed across the screen as Skattebo squinted at the images, clearly stumped.

Among the players he couldn’t identify were Calvin Johnson, widely known as “Megatron,” Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, longtime Saints standout Marques Colston, Seattle's Kam Chancellor, and dual-threat back Darren Sproles. These weren’t just former pros—they’re household names for anyone familiar with football in the 2000s and 2010s.

The moment quickly lit up Giants news threads, as fans reacted with a mix of amusement and disbelief. While NFL rookies often come in with plenty to learn, Skattebo’s clip exposed just how quickly a generational gap in football knowledge can show itself.

It’s not like these guys were fringe players—these were bona fide stars. Watching a young running back like Skattebo blank on a photo of the legendary Megatron struck a nerve for older fans and inspired plenty of memes.

The Giants haven’t commented officially, and it’s all clearly in good fun. Still, this moment shows just how different the NFL landscape looks through the eyes of Gen Z players. For longtime fans, it’s also a reminder that the legends of one era might already be fading from view for the next.