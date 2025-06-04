The New York Giants are preparing for a new era of football, and one of their newest additions, Cam Skattebo is already making headlines—though not for anything he’s done on the field. The rookie running back became the center of viral attention after a video surfaced of him struggling to recognize some of the most iconic figures in recent NFL history.

The clip, shared by Barstool Sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, originally aired on the “St. Brown Podcast.” In the segment, Skattebo is shown pictures of former NFL stars and asked to identify them. What followed was a string of hilarious whiffs that left both the hosts and fans stunned.

“YOU DON’T KNOW BALL,” flashed across the screen as Skattebo squinted at the images, clearly stumped.

Article Continues Below
More New York Giants News
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll and Russell Wilson, who went viral for a throw to Jalin Hyatt during Giants OTAs.
Giants’ Russell Wilson has 1-word response to viral OTAs momentAndrew Korpan ·
Head coach Brian Daboll
Why Giants’ new quarterback Russell Wilson doesn’t mind the bright lights in NYDylan Fine ·
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) carries the ball in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ersat Levi's Stadium. The Giants defeated the 49ers 27-23.
Odell Beckham Jr. makes heartbreaking confession on Giants exitRichard Pereira ·
Giants coach Brian Daboll (center) with Purdue guard Marcus Mbow (left) and Ole Miss receiver Antwane Wells (right)
3 New York Giants hidden gems on 2025 roster you need to knowJaren Kawada ·
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks on during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
New York Giants’ riskiest move in 2025 NFL offseasonJaren Kawada ·
Giants news: Russell Wilson dishes on Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston led QB room
Giants’ Russell Wilson dishes on Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston led QB roomChris Spiering ·

Among the players he couldn’t identify were Calvin Johnson, widely known as “Megatron,” Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, longtime Saints standout Marques Colston, Seattle's Kam Chancellor, and dual-threat back Darren Sproles. These weren’t just former pros—they’re household names for anyone familiar with football in the 2000s and 2010s.

The moment quickly lit up Giants news threads, as fans reacted with a mix of amusement and disbelief. While NFL rookies often come in with plenty to learn, Skattebo’s clip exposed just how quickly a generational gap in football knowledge can show itself.

It’s not like these guys were fringe players—these were bona fide stars. Watching a young running back like Skattebo blank on a photo of the legendary Megatron struck a nerve for older fans and inspired plenty of memes.

The Giants haven’t commented officially, and it’s all clearly in good fun. Still, this moment shows just how different the NFL landscape looks through the eyes of Gen Z players. For longtime fans, it’s also a reminder that the legends of one era might already be fading from view for the next.