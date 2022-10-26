‘F*** ’em!’: Kayvon Thibodeaux is tired of the haters and disrespect for Giants

The New York Giants have been arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL this season. After beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, Sunday, they improved to 6-1 on the season. Despite having one of the best records in the NFL, the Giants continue to enter game after game as underdogs. This week, the Giants are listed as three-point underdogs to the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks, according to FanDuel.

All of the disrespect seems to be getting to some of the players. One of the most talented players on the team, rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, vented to the New Jersey Advanced Media.

“I don’t care what people around the league do,” said Thibodeaux. “F— ‘em! F— all the people around the league. The only people that matter are the people in this room.”

The Giants have won four straight games, coming from behind in each game. Maybe the fact that New York has dug themselves into one hole after another has led to the perception that they aren’t really that good. But one can easily make the argument that simply means they are the best second half team in the league.

First-year head coach Brian Daboll is considered one of the top choices for Coach of the Year. In his first year coaching the Giants, the offense has improved drastically. Saquon Barkley looks like the rookie version of himself. Daniel Jones, who was all but left for dead, has only thrown two interceptions all season. His 62.7 QBR is the 6th highest in the league.

All six of the Giants wins have come by one possession. That is a sign of good coaching and a good football team.