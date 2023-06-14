The Field of Dreams game took a year off in 2023, after resulting in a smashing success in its first two years. However, it will not be taking place at the iconic original corn field in Iowa.

An $80 million development project to upgrade the facilities in Dyersville, Iowa began last September, and will not be completed in time for the next contest.

Instead, Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama will likely play host to next years' game. Founded in 1910, it is the oldest ballpark in the United States.

The site was first recommended by SF Chronicle columnist Bruce Jenkins in 2021, with the reasoning that it was baseball legend Willie Mays' first pro ballpark.

Mays is a Giants legend who got his hall of fame career started with the Birmingham Black Barons in the negro league. They shared Rickwood Field with the white Birmingham Barons, while drawing similar or larger crowds.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Giants are hoping to wear the famed Black Barons jerseys as part of the throwback collection.

It’ll definitely give you the full effect of the game. I hope it is us who wears the jerseys, for sure. That would be something to remember forever,” said Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr.

He and his teammates are excited to take part in a game with such great history, and had nothing but high praise for Willie Mays.

“There would be a lot of emotions playing on the same field as Mays really played on when he was young,” Wade continued. “Getting to know him the last two years has been really cool… listening to his stories.”

The Giants are currently visiting St. Louis to take on the Cardinals for the 2023 series, and there will most likely be chatter between the teams about the exciting Field of Dreams news for next year.