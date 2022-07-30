‘Had me juiced up’: Kadarius Toney’s stunned reaction to Brian Daboll blasting his music at camp

The New York Giants are preparing for the upcoming NFL season and it sounds like Kadarius Toney is ready to go. Not only does the young receiver play football professionally, but he also makes music on his own time. On Thursday, head coach Brian Daboll made sure to let the entire team know about it.

Field Yates spills the beans, as Daboll reportedly played Kadarius Toney’s music during training camp. It’s a cool gesture by the Giants’ head coach, as he clearly supports Toney in and out of football. Paul Schwartz shared a quick video that displays a little sample of the song played.

The Giants blasted music from WR Kadarius Toney (aka Yung Joka) during stretching earlier today. Nice touch by head coach Brian Daboll. https://t.co/YxQmiULwLV — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 28, 2022

After practice, Kadarius Toney was asked about Brian Daboll playing his music. The Giants’ receiver couldn’t help but beam with joy talking about his music being played in training camp. He obviously appreciates Daboll for doing so, as it’s a unique way to build a relationship with his players.

Kadarius Toney on his music being played during warmups on Thursday Full video: https://t.co/jbtJSdaqPk Follow @GiantsTV for all the latest training camp coverage! pic.twitter.com/y8XiFVYmdN — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) July 29, 2022

The Giants head coach was even asked about it, as he shared his take on Toney’s music, per Jordan Raanan.

The #Giants played some of Kadarius Toney’s music at Thursday’s practice. Brian Daboll on Joka’s music: “Some I like better than others,” he said with a smile. “Talented guy.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 29, 2022

At the end of the day, this was an awesome gesture and brilliant move from Daboll. Toney’s time with the Giants has been a bit rocky since he joined the team in 2021. Trade rumors surfaced during the offseason but all of that went eventually died down. Based on what we’re seeing from Brian Daboll and Kadarius Toney, it’s safe to assume the two are on the same page moving forward.

Look for the Giants to utilize Toney throughout the 2022 season. He’s a legitimate threat to take it to the house on any given play, which gives New York a vital weapon in the passing game.