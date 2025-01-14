Justin Verlander’s debut with the San Francisco Giants began with an unexpected laugh. During his first press conference via Zoom, reporters noticed the star pitcher’s display name showed “Kate Upton,” his wife’s name, causing a lighthearted stir, per NYPost. One reporter, failing to mute his microphone, quipped about the mix-up, saying, “Look at Justin’s name.” Verlander, grinning, responded with, “I’ll change it,” and moments later, his name transformed to “JUSTIN VERLANDER (not Kate).”

The exchange added levity to the session, which was otherwise packed with baseball updates. Verlander admitted he hadn’t put much thought into using his wife’s Zoom account for the meeting, as online conferences are not part of his usual routine. Despite the humorous start, the Giants’ newest pitcher delivered a clear message to reporters, expressing his determination to excel in his 20th MLB season.

A Veteran’s Commitment to Excellence

Verlander, entering his 20th year in the league, remains laser-focused on maintaining his dominant form. Now 42 years old and a two-time World Series champion, the pitcher explained his decision to join the Giants, saying, “I wouldn’t be back if I didn’t think I could be great.” His extensive resume includes five Cy Young Awards, nine All-Star nods, and an MVP title.

The Zoom mishap wasn’t the only hiccup during the call. Giants VP of media relations, Matt Chisholm, had to ask reporters to mute themselves, a reminder that even in 2025, virtual meetings can present challenges. Despite the interruptions, Justin Verlander and the reporters took the incident in stride, with one media member even poking fun at himself on social media.

The Giants hope Verlander’s commitment and experience will help propel the team to postseason success. While the press conference started with humor, Verlander’s passion and confidence signaled his readiness to contribute at the highest level.