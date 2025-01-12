The San Francisco Giants officially announced the signing of veteran ace Justin Verlander to a one-year, $15 million deal on Saturday. To make room on the 40-man roster, the team designated catcher/outfielder Blake Sabol for assignment.

“The Justin Verlander deal (one year, $15 million) is official. To clear a roster spot, the Giants DFA’d Blake Sabol.” via Giants insider Alex Pavlovic on X, formerly Twitter.

Sabol, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019 before joining the Giants via the 2022 Rule 5 Draft. His selection required the Giants to keep him on their major league roster throughout the 2023 season, where he performed admirably given his limited experience. Sabol split time between catcher and left field, posting a respectable .235/.301/.394 slash line with seven home runs and 40 RBIs across 344 plate appearances in 2023. His performance amounted to a 91 wRC+ — slightly below league average but promising for a player adapting to the big leagues.

In 2024, however, Sabol saw his opportunities dwindle. With the Giants able to option him to Triple-A Sacramento, Sabol spent most of the year in the minors, where his production at the plate faltered. He hit .246/.340/.388 with 11 home runs and 54 RBIs in 403 plate appearances at Triple-A, a performance that amounted to an underwhelming 85 wRC+. He did make a brief 11-game stint in the majors, hitting .313/.421/.375 in 38 plate appearances while covering for Patrick Bailey, who was on the concussion list.

Despite his versatility and flashes of potential, Sabol’s struggles in Triple-A seemingly made him expendable, especially as the Giants bolstered their catching depth by claiming Sam Huff off waivers from the Texas Rangers earlier this offseason. Huff, who is out of minor league options, may serve as a backup to Bailey and platoon with Tom Murphy. There's a possibility Huff could even be a third catcher option.

The Giants now have a week to either trade Sabol or expose him to waivers. Given his optionability and history of league-average offensive production as a catcher, Sabol could attract interest from catching-needy teams looking to take a chance on him rediscovering his 2023 form. If he clears waivers, the Giants can retain him as a non-roster player, providing depth heading into the 2025 season.

As for Verlander, the Giants hope the three-time Cy Young Award winner will help anchor their rotation in 2025. His addition signals the team’s commitment to bolstering their pitching staff, even as they make tough decisions like designating Sabol for assignment.