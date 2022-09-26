Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari get final injury designations ahead of Cowboys clash

The New York Giants edge rush duo of Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux will finally be making their debut. And it will be for the whole country to see.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, both Ojulari and Thibodeaux will be active for Monday night’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Giants’ pass rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari both officially are active tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

This will mark the regular season debut of Thibodeaux who was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

When the Giants selected Thibodeaux in the first round, they were looking for a superstar defender. During his time at the University of Oregon, he was among the best players in the country.

Over three collegiate seasons, he played in 30 total games. Thibodeaux recorded 126 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, and 19 total sacks. Expectations are sky-high for the rookie edge rusher.

Second-year edge rusher Azeez Ojulari will also be making his debut. During his rookie season, he looked to be full of potential, recording 49 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight total sacks, one forced fumble, and 13 quarterback hits.

The pair should be able to make their presence felt immediately, especially against a struggling Cowboys offense. With no Dak Prescott and an offensive line full of injuries, the Giants defensive front could be dominant, even without their veteran Leonard Williams.

Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux are expected to be the faces of the Giants defensive line for the foreseeable future. And they both have the potential to be elite in the NFL. The duo could get started off in a big way in Week 3.